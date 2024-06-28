Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
ANRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of ANRO stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a current ratio of 26.02. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
