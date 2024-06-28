Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANROGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ANRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANRO. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $8,233,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $7,039,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $5,372,000.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a current ratio of 26.02. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANROGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

