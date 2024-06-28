Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

