Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$64.82 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

