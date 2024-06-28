Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. 3,891,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

