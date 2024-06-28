Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.98 ($0.08). Approximately 4,276,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,619,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.54 ($0.08).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
