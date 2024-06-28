Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

AEM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.38. 1,753,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after acquiring an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.