Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company's stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.88.

A opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after buying an additional 467,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

