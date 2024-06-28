Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.00

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.17). Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.17), with a volume of 333 shares changing hands.
Aggregated Micro Power Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £64.54 million and a P/E ratio of 70.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Aggregated Micro Power
Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.
