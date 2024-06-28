AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Sells C$12,026.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$12,026.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.00.

On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,606.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management stock opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

