AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $130.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 195,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO has a 52-week low of $96.60 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 180,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AGCO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

