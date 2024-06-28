AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 0.4 %

AGCO stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a twelve month low of $96.60 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.