Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $91.15.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

