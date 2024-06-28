AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Down 4%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.33. 2,587,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,059,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AES by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 235,525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

