Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.86. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 774,375 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 18.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

