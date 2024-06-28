Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.750-15.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.57. 480,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,891. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

