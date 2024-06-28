ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 136,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,486,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.