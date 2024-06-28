Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.97

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 1921479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 221.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,139,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,511,000 after purchasing an additional 388,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.