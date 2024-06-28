ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,635.36 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at $693,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at $693,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,356 shares of company stock worth $949,987 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,349,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.