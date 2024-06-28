Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock Holdings Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth $394,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 272,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 128,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,025,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,332,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 461,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 28,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

