Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.22 ($0.13). Approximately 39,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 272,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,022.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.65.

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

