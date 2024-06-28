Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 8,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 46,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

