5,998 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,912,000 after buying an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $37,854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 173,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 455.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $85.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

