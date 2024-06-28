5,988 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 188,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,841,148. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.