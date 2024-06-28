545,894 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 545,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth $3,213,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth $233,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 197.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,615 shares of company stock valued at $124,128,832 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 5,194,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,331. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

