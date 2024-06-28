433 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.33. 1,123,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,244. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

