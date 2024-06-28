4,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 8,031,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,866,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

