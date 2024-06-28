360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72.

Insider Activity at 360 Capital REIT

In related news, insider Tony Pitt 1,716,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. 52.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

