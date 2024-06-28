27,000 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

GLW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 11,575,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.