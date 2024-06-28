2,640 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sysco by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sysco by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 167,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 132,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SYY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,134,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

