2,405 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 863,618 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

