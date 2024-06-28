19,000 Shares in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.14% of Star at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star by 272.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star by 0.6% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 326,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Star by 263.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Star in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Star Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STHO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,821. Star Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.
Star Profile
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.
