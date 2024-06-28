180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

