180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 2,206,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

