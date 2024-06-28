180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 274,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.1% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

