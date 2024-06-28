180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

