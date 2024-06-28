180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.81. 331,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

