180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

LMT traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.95. 256,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,960. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

