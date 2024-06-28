180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,273 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 3,617,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

