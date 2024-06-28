180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 923,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

