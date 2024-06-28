180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,715 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,211 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 180.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 5,229,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,306,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

