180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beauty Health worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,234. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

