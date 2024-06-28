180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,521. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.