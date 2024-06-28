180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MRK traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,923,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

