180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $316.71. The stock had a trading volume of 394,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.63.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

