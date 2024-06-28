180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

GD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.39. 379,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.65 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

