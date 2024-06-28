180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

