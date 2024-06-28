180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,002. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

