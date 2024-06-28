180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.57. 637,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

