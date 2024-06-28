1,443 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $213,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 43.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $593.20. 768,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.26. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

