127,000 Shares in Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.49% of Mobix Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mobix Labs Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.